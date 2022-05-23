The International Boxing Federation will finally host its 37th Annual Convention, scheduled to start this week on Tuesday, May 24 and conclude on Saturday, May 28, at The Westin Long Beach Hotel in Long Beach, California. The convention, which is hosted annually, was postponed twice due to the COVID 19 pandemic. “We are enthusiastic about the week ahead, and once again getting together with our members and colleagues in the boxing community. Three years have passed since our last convention which took place in Macau, China, and we are excited that this convention is taking place in the United States and has brought us to the West Coast,” remarked IBF President Daryl Peoples. Adding, “California has a long and rich history in boxing, and a robust boxing community, making Long Beach a great destination for us.”

During the convention the IBF hosts several events and seminars. One of the most popular being the Meet the Champions Cocktail which will be held on Wednesday, May 25. The event celebrates current former and IBF champions, and this year will also include several champions from California.

The IBF also presents annual awards at each convention, and proudly announces its award recipients for 2021 to be presented at the Awards Banquet closing the organization’s convention festivities on Friday, May 27, 2022.

Jersey Joe Walcott Award

The Jersey Joe Walcott Award, the organization’s highest honor, will go to George Kambosos, Jr. Currently preparing to defend his titles in his homeland of Australia, Kambosos’ remarkable performance against Teofimo Lopez has earned him this distinction. His shear determination to see this fight through, staying the course despite the obstacles and challenges that arose prior to the match, while displaying true sportsmanship are the mark of a notable champion.

Female Fighter of the Year

Receiving the IBF Female Fighter of the Year Award is Yokasta Valle of Costa Rica. The reigning IBF Female Mini-Flyweight Champion has held her title since she won it in 2019. Valle has defended her title four times. Three of those defenses took place in 2021, a true feat given our current circumstances. She won each time in remarkable fashion.

Fight of the Year

IBF– Teofimo Lopez vs. George Kambosos

Female – Maiva Hamadouche vs. Mikaela Mayer (sp)

Intercontinental – Brock Jarvis vs. Alejandro Frias

USBA – Ivan Golub vs. Eric Walker

International – Jacob Ng vs. Hunter Ioane

Pan Pacific – Aran Dipaen vs. Sukpraserd Ponpitak

Most Active Promoter

IBF World – TGB & Matchroom

IBF World Female – Matchroom

Intercontinental – Agon Sports

USBA – DiBella Entertainment

Europe – Dennis Hobson

International – Queensberry Promotions

Australasian – D+L Events

Pan Pacific – Jimmy’s Boxing

Continental Africa – Golden Gloves

Latino – OR Promotions

“We are honored to celebrate the achievements and remarkable careers of our champions and the boxers that participated in IBF title fights. These distinctions are well deserved as all these boxers have worked hard to attain these accomplishments, especially during these challenges times. We look forward to celebrating them,” noted Daryl Peoples.