By Zach Hirsch

Unbeaten 18-year-old Ashton “H2O” Sylve (7-0, 7 KOs) thrilled his hometown fans Saturday night at the Convention Center in Long Beach, California. Sylve fights out of the Jackrabbit Boxing Gym in Long Beach and fought for the first time at home as a professional. The super featherweight prospect impressively stopped durable Giovanni Gutierrez of Nicaragua in round one. Sylve dropped Gutierrez less than a minute into the fight and stopped him moments later with a vicious head and body combo. Gutierrez had only been previously stopped one time but never this quickly. Sylve had a standout amateur career (10x national champion) and international champion as well. This was his debut under the promotional banner of Jake Paul (Most Valuable Promotions).