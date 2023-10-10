Benavidez-Andrade tendrán conferencia de prensa esta semana El invicto dos veces campeón mundial de peso súper mediano David “El Monstruo” Benavidez (27-0, 23 KOs) y el invicto bicampeón divisional Demetrius “Boo Boo” Andrade (32-0, 19 KOs) se enfrentarán cara a cara en una conferencia de prensa en Los Ángeles esta semana para iniciar su enfrentamiento por el título interino de peso súper mediano del CMB de Benavidez encabezando un PPV SHOWTIME el sábado 25 de noviembre desde el Michelob ULTRA Arena en el Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino en Las Vegas. Dos campeonatos mundiales el 15 de noviembre en Japón Round 12 con Mauricio Sulaimán: WBC promueve la dignidad de la mujer en el boxeo Like this: Like Loading...

