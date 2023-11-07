By Bob Ryder

Promoter Vick Green continues to provide the Toledo fight fans with entertaining cards featuring the best in local talent and this Saturday he presents WBO number one super featherweight contender Albert Bell in the 10 round main event. Bell (24-0, 7 KOs) will clash with former world title challenger Jayson Velez (30-11-1, 21 KOs).

Velez has been in there with fighters such as Ryan Garcia and Oscar Valdez in addition to his split draw IBF world title match vs Evgeny Gradovich back in 2014. Puerto Rican Velez has slipped some the last couple of years having lost 6 of his last 7 bouts but should provide a good match for Bell as a lot is at stake for both main event participants. Huge props go to Bell for risking his #1 ranking as most boxers today in his position would be content to sit and wait for a mandated title fight. Conversely, Velez could reinvigorate his career with an upset win and move himself back into contention for bigger fights.

Supporting the interesting main event will be two co-main eight round matchups. Thomas Mattice who is on the cusp of a world ranking at super featherweight will go up against 42 fight veteran Cesar Juarez. Toledo’s Antwan Jones will face Abel Nicolas Adriel at super middleweight in the other co-main.

Rounding out the card at Toledo’s Glass City Center will feature undefeated super bantamweight Cameran Pankey taking his biggest test in his young career as he faces Wilner Soto over the scheduled six round distance. Three four round bouts lead off the night’s action with Arrel Love facing Matthew Wills at bantamweight, junior welterweight David Craddock mixes with Wilfredo Petit, and Ardarrieon Daigle-Williams will face opponent TBA at middleweight.

Doors Saturday night at the Glass City Center open at 7 PM with first bout at 8 PM. Tickets available at ticketmaster.com