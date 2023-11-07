In their last scheduled fight of 2023, Golden Boy will close out the year at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino on December 14 with unbeaten super bantamweight Jose “Tito” Sanchez (11-0, 7 KOs) against Walter Santibañes (12-2, 2 KOs) in a ten-rounder to be broadcast worldwide on DAZN.

Trained by world renowned Joel Diaz in Indio, Sanchez was last seen in Puerto Rico securing a WBC regional belt via third round technical knockout against Carlos Caraballo this past July 12. “Honestly, it’s been a very long time since I’ve actually fought in my hometown, but I am thrilled,” said Sanchez.

Santibañes was last seen inside the ring in June, where he defeated the hometown fighter Manuel “Gucci Manny” Flores. He will now be looking to defeat another hometown favorite. “The last time I was in the B-corner as the main event, I walked out of the ring with an upset victory,” said Santibañes. “I plan to do it again.”