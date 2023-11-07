WBO #1 ranked cruiserweight contender Richard Riakporhe (16-0, 12 KOs) returns to the ring on Saturday, November 18th as he looks to maintain his unbeaten record and remain on course for a world title challenge. Riakporhe will face former French national cruiserweight champion and two-time EBU European challenger Dylan Bregeon (13-4-1, 3 KOs) at The Halls in Wolverhampton and airing live on Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland and Peacock in the USA.

The show is headlined by a European title double-header as super lightweight Adam Azim challenges EBU champion Franck Petitjean and middleweight Tyler Denny challenges EBU champion Matteo Signani.

“A lot has happened since I’ve been away but on November 18th I am back and reminding everyone why I am the number one contender in this division.” said Riakporhe.

Ben Shalom, BOXXER CEO and founder, added: “It’s been a frustrating few months for us after we did have a world title agreed in France in September. Fortunately, Richard is in a great position and we expect Richard will channel that into his performance on November 18th and come back to the ring with a bang to remind fans – and his fellow cruiserweights – what he’s all about.

“It’s such an exciting time for the cruiserweight division particularly in the UK. We have Chris Billam-Smith defending his world title against Mateusz Masternak in Bournemouth on December 10, Lawrence Okolie preparing for his shot at redemption, and Richard Riakporhe as the WBO’s number one contender waiting for the mandatory to be called. 2024 is going to be an incredible year for the cruiserweights as we look forward to some massive fights between these three men.”

Riakporhe’s undefeated professional career includes tenure as British and WBA Inter-Continental cruiserweight champion as well as a win over current WBO cruiserweight champion Chris Billam-Smith, the only loss on Billam-Smith’s record.