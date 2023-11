Broadway Boxing Weights Jamel Herring 131.8 vs. Nicholas Molina 131.2

Miyo Yoshida 117.8 vs. Shurretta Metcalf 117.8

Roney Hines 245 vs. Jonathan Gruber 220.8

Mikiah Kreps 123 vs. Isis Vargas Perez 121.6 Venue: Edison Ballroom, in Times Square, New York City

Promoter: DiBella Entertainment

TV: DAZN WBO #1 Riakporhe returns Nov 18 CountryBox Weights from Nashville, Tennessee Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.