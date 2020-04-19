By Marco Bratusch

Longtime Belgian ring official Phillippe Wouters is now back home. The 61-year-old ring official, who has conducted more than 500 bouts combined as referee and judge, contracted Covid-19 virus likely at the end of February.

After spending almost six weeks in a hospital in serious conditions – including a few days in a medically induced coma because of some complications – he eventually won his battle and was sent back home in Plainevaux, Belgium, early this week. The EBU board and his colleagues wish him a full recovery and to be back on the boxing stage again soon.