By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Hall of Famer Jeff Fenech says former unified heavyweight champion Mike Tyson would have knocked out former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder if they had fought in their primes.

“Boxing’s not the same now. I’d guarantee that if Mike Tyson trained for six weeks, he’d knock Wilder out in a minute,” Fenech told Sporting News. “He would hit them. If these guys are getting knocked out by Tyson Fury – who’s a great fighter, but not a huge puncher – Tyson would kill these guys. They’re not on the same level today.”