Kell Brook says he’s given up on a showdown against archrival Amir Khan. “I’ve given that angle up,” Brook told Sky Sports. “There’s no more I can do. It’s gone past the line now. I’ve done everything asked of me to make it happen. And still we’re nowhere.” Brook may end up facing WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford.

In addition to all the boxing replays, DAZN is showing a live blitz chess tournament featuring world champion Magnus Carlsen and other top pros competing online for a $250,000 prize fund with $70,000 awarded to the winner. A lot of boxers are chess players including Lennox Lewis and the Klitschkos.