September 29, 2019
Barrios: I dug deep / Akhmedov: I beat him up

Super lightweight Batyr Akhmedov outlanded Mario Barrios 238 to 135 and dominated a large portion of their fight on Saturday night in Los Angeles. But two knockdowns played a significant role as Barrios came away with the vacant WBA super lightweight title.

Photo: Frank Micelotta/FOX Sports

Mario Barrios: “I knew this was going to be a war. He was getting dirty in there but the Mexican warrior in me was not going to let this opportunity pass me by. I dug deep and got the victory…I promised my city of San Antonio that I would bring this title back home and I did it.”

Batyr Akhmedov: “The judges see better than I can from the ring. I did everything I could. I thought I won the fight. They decided that he won the fight. When I watch the fight I’ll be able to tell you what it looked like. My job is to do everything to win. The judges are supposed to judge correctly. I tried to do everything I could. I was told that I wouldn’t be able to handle his experience, but he was on the ropes most of the fight. I beat him up and I thought I won the fight.

“The plan was to gradually grow the activity. I knew that I had to win by a wide margin. After the first knockdown, I knew that I had to add activity more quickly than I had planned. So I started being more aggressive. I did everything I could to try to stop him.”

