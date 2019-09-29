After Errol Spence Jr. defeated Shawn Porter to unify the WBC and IBF welterweight titles on Saturday night, PBC brought former champ Danny Garcia into the ring to begin the build-up for a likely Spence-Garcia fight.

“It was a top dog fight tonight,” said Garcia. “I want you next Errol. It was a tough rugged fight. Shawn Porter is a tough fighter. I’m here to say I want next.”