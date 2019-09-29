After Errol Spence Jr. defeated Shawn Porter to unify the WBC and IBF welterweight titles on Saturday night, PBC brought former champ Danny Garcia into the ring to begin the build-up for a likely Spence-Garcia fight.
“It was a top dog fight tonight,” said Garcia. “I want you next Errol. It was a tough rugged fight. Shawn Porter is a tough fighter. I’m here to say I want next.”
I read Danny Garcia was booed. Danny Garcia has got #1 in the WBC, #4 in the WBA and IBF, and #3 in the WBO. Not sure why Haymon fighters even get rated by the WBO at 147, because we know none of them will fight Crawford over at Top Rank. Danny Garcia and Sergey Lipinets are wasted top 5 ratings by the WBO at 147 if Haymon and Top Rank won’t work together to make fights. It is pretty much up to Crawford vacating, or one of these top 10 guys defeating him (which likely will not happen).
It looks like Crawford will have to defeat his mandatory as well as Spence’s mandatory, and then sit and wait and hope he and Spence can get it on by December 2020.