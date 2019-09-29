September 29, 2019
Boxing News

Danny Garcia: He’s got next?

After Errol Spence Jr. defeated Shawn Porter to unify the WBC and IBF welterweight titles on Saturday night, PBC brought former champ Danny Garcia into the ring to begin the build-up for a likely Spence-Garcia fight.

“It was a top dog fight tonight,” said Garcia. “I want you next Errol. It was a tough rugged fight. Shawn Porter is a tough fighter. I’m here to say I want next.”

Fox Pbc Ppv 928192960
Photo: Frank Micelotta/Fox Sports/PictureGroup
Spence-Porter post fight presser
Barrios: I dug deep / Akhmedov: I beat him up

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.

  • I read Danny Garcia was booed. Danny Garcia has got #1 in the WBC, #4 in the WBA and IBF, and #3 in the WBO. Not sure why Haymon fighters even get rated by the WBO at 147, because we know none of them will fight Crawford over at Top Rank. Danny Garcia and Sergey Lipinets are wasted top 5 ratings by the WBO at 147 if Haymon and Top Rank won’t work together to make fights. It is pretty much up to Crawford vacating, or one of these top 10 guys defeating him (which likely will not happen).
    Kavaliauskas
    Mikka Shonena
    Luis Veron
    Custio Clayton
    Mikael Zewski
    Diego Ramirez
    Kudratillo Abdukahorov
    It looks like Crawford will have to defeat his mandatory as well as Spence’s mandatory, and then sit and wait and hope he and Spence can get it on by December 2020.

    Reply
    • >