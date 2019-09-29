By Jeff Zimmerman

Shawn Porter: “The ManDown was coming for the ManDown. When I don’t win I can’t hang my head. I can’t make excuses. I felt comfortable the majority of the rounds and stayed poised.”

Kenny Porter: “We want all the rematches. It’s not over. There’s more great fights in Shawn. Congratulations Errol.”

Errol Spence Jr: It was a tough fight and I knew that coming in…I felt like I won. When I got the knockdown and I tried to get the knockout. He’s a true warrior and he came back swinging…I’m a naturally aggressive fighter and Shawn tries to make you uncomfortable.”

Stay tuned for the end of the press conference as both Spence and Porter started to exchange verbal jabs before the crowd got rowdy and it was stopped.