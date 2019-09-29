September 29, 2019
Boxing News

Spence: I’m not worried about Crawford right now

After Errol Spence Jr. defeated Shawn Porter to unify the WBC and IBF welterweight titles on Saturday night, the name of WBO champion Terence Crawford came up. “The last time Crawford fought on pay-per-view, he did 100,000 buys,” said Spence. “I’m not worried about Crawford right now. They don’t promote him like they should be, so it is what it is. We’ll worry about Crawford when we get there. Like I said Crawford needs me more than I need him.”

>