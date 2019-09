Unbeaten middleweight Carlos Monroe (17-0, 13 KOs) scored a ten round split decision over former world title challenger Javier Francisco Maciel (33-9, 23 KOs) on Saturday night at Buckhead Theater in Atlanta, Georgia. Monroe successfully defended his WBA Fedalatin title by scores of 96-94, 98-92 on two cards, while Maciel was ahead 97-93 on the third card.

Proceeds from the event went to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta.