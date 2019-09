Photos: Sumio Yamada

In most WBC title fights, “open scoring” is in effect where the official scores are announced after the fourth and eighth rounds. Most state boxing commissions in the U.S. do not implement open scoring. If it was in effect for Saturday’s fight, we would have known this:

Scores after round four:

38-38, 40-36 Porter, 39-37 Porter

Scores after round eight:

77-75 Spence, 78-74 Porter, 76-76



