Barrera vs. Ponce de León programado para el 20 de noviembre Se tiene planeada una conferencia de prensa para esta semana para anunciar “La Ultima Batalla” (The Last Stand) con el regreso de la leyenda del boxeo Marco Antonio Barrera contra el dos veces campeón mundial Daniel Ponce De Leon en el evento principal de peso welter de seis asaltos el 20 de noviembre. en el Inn of the Mountain Gods Resort & Casino en Albuquerque, Nuevo México. También en la lista para ese evento está el peso pesado Johnathon Rice (recién salido de su KO televisado a nivel nacional de Michael Coffie), el invicto peso súper pluma Abel Mendoza y el peso welter Josh “Pitbull” Torres. Las entradas para el evento de ocho peleas promovido por Tapia Promotions saldrán a la venta el lunes. Amir Khan anuncia evento en los Emiratos Árabes Unidos Tapia vence a Bunchan en 47 segundos en Dubai

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

