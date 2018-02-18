Barby beats Bouvier in Mexico City

By Gabriel F. Cordero

Photos: Alma Montiel and Pepe Rodriguez



WBC bantamweight champion Mariana ‘Barby’ Juarez successfully defended against the former champ Carolina Bouvier before more than 6,000 fans at the legendary Arena Coliseo in Mexico City. After the ten exciting rounds scores were 98-92, 97-93 and 98-92 for Juarez.

In other fights Isaac Cruz Jr. was victorious when Juan José Martínez didn’t come out for round six, Olympian Elias Emigdio outpointed Armando Terreros over six, and Karim ‘Traviesito’ Arce scored a third round KO over Uriel Salinas.