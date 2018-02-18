February 18, 2018

Muciño dethrones Alarcon for WBO title

Photos: Zanfer


Female star Arely “Ametralladora” Muciño (26-3-2, 10 KOs) dethroned WBO flyweight champion Monserrat Raya Alarcon (11-4-2, 1 KOs) by ten round majority decision on Saturday night at the Gimnasio Usos Múltiples UdeG, Guadalajara, Mexico. Scores were 98-92, 99-91 and 95-95. For new WBO champ Muciño, it was a historic win as she has previously held the WBA, WBC and IBF world flyweight titles, so now she’s one of the few fighters who has a belt from each of the major sanctioning bodies.


Garcia-Rios Post-Fight Presser Quotes
Barby beats Bouvier in Mexico City
All contents copyright 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 by Freitag Marketing Services, LLC.
The information on this site cannot be reused without written permission.