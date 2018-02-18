Muciño dethrones Alarcon for WBO title

Photos: Zanfer



Female star Arely “Ametralladora” Muciño (26-3-2, 10 KOs) dethroned WBO flyweight champion Monserrat Raya Alarcon (11-4-2, 1 KOs) by ten round majority decision on Saturday night at the Gimnasio Usos Múltiples UdeG, Guadalajara, Mexico. Scores were 98-92, 99-91 and 95-95. For new WBO champ Muciño, it was a historic win as she has previously held the WBA, WBC and IBF world flyweight titles, so now she’s one of the few fighters who has a belt from each of the major sanctioning bodies.



