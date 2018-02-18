Feigenbutz wins on controversial stoppage

By Ron Jackson

South Africa’s Ryno Liebenberg was most unfortunate to lose on a sixth stoppage against Vincent Feigenbutz from Germany in a challenge for the IBF Intercontinental super-middleweight title, when the referee controversially called the fight off in Ludwigsburg, Germany on Saturday night.

Liebenberg (18-6-2, 12 KOs) dominated from the opening bell boxing from behind his left jab to score with combinations and uppercuts throughout. The 22-year-old Feigenbutz (28-0, 25 KOs) was never in the fight and only scored with sporadic punches in most of the rounds.

Liebenburg, 34, received a vertical cut just above his eye earlier in the fight due to a clash of heads. The referee checked the damage in the fifth round and let the fight go on.

However, with only 3 seconds left in the sixth round, the referee stepped in and waved the fight off and gave the fight to the champion.

There was no doubt that Liebenberg was ahead on the scorecards.

The cut was in no danger of hampering or causing damage to the South African’s eye and without consulting the doctor or allowing Liebenberg’s corner time to work on the cut at the interval, the referee saved the local favorite Feigenbutz by stopping the fight.

The South Africa camp was justified in claiming that “we was robbed.”