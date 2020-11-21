Former world champion Francisco “Bandido” Vargas (27-2-2, 19 KOs), now campaigning as a lightweight, scored a brutal third round KO over Otto Gamez (19-4, 14 KOs) on Friday night in Ecatepec, Mexico. As is usually the case when Vargas fights, there was plenty of exciting two-way action. The bout came to a sudden end in round three when Vargas knocked Gamez out cold with a left uppercut. Time was 1:08.