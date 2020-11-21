Former world champion Francisco “Bandido” Vargas (27-2-2, 19 KOs), now campaigning as a lightweight, scored a brutal third round KO over Otto Gamez (19-4, 14 KOs) on Friday night in Ecatepec, Mexico. As is usually the case when Vargas fights, there was plenty of exciting two-way action. The bout came to a sudden end in round three when Vargas knocked Gamez out cold with a left uppercut. Time was 1:08.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.