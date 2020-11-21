Former IBF light heavyweight champion Tavoris Cloud (25-3, 20 KOs) returned to the ring after a six-year layoff to get a third round TKO over Ryan Soft (4-12-1, 1 KO) on Friday night at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida. After a slow opening round, Cloud began teeing off on Soft in round two. Cloud finally put some punches together and got Soft out of there in round three. Time was 1:29.

Among those in attendance were Floyd “Money” Mayweather and the “Money Team,” who were on hand to watch TMT super bantam Javon “Pop” Campbell (3-1, 2 KOs), who laid Waverly Bagby (1-3, 1 KO) in the first round. Time was 1:15.

Unbeaten lightweight Jeremy Hill (14-0, 9 KOs) scored a third round TKO over Travis Castellon (16-4-1, 12 KOs). Hill dropped Castellon at the end of round two, then ropped him again in round three and got the stoppage soon after.

Debuting super middleweight Darrelle Valsaint halted Christopher Lavant (0-2) in the first round.

Unbeaten super middleweight Sean Hemphill (9-0, 5 KOs) outscored Gonzalo Andreasen (5-8, 4 KOs). Hemphill dropped Andreasen at the end of round three. Scores were 59-54, 60-53, 60-53.

Debuting super welterweight Derrick Jackson won a four round unanimous decision over Antonius Grable (1-1). Jackson dropped Grable in round three.

Welterweight Solo Hatley Jr. (2-0, 0 KOs) took a four round majority nod over Randall Fernandez (2-1, 2 KOs). Scores were 38-38, 39-37, 40-36.

Super featherweight Jaybrio Pe Benito (2-0, 2 KOs) battered Todd Monroe (0-2) until the bout was halted in round one.

In a clash between pro-debuting super lightweights, Julio Rosa won by first round TKO over Dillon Rousson. Rosa dropped Rousson, then quickly finished him.

Lightweight Emonte Haynes (2-0, 2 KOs) won by first round KO over Jessi Hackett (1-3, 1 KO). Hackett down twice. Time was 2:29.

Female featherweight Feifilimai “Lady Tyson” Faiva (4-0, 3 KOs) obliterated Brittney Artis (0-2) in 23 seconds.

Lightweight Benigno Aguilar (3-0, 3 KOs) won by TKO2 over Wytama Faulk (1-11, 0 KOs). Aguilar dropped Faulk in round two and the bout was waved off later in the round by the ref. Time was 2:28.