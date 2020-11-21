WBA #15 welterweight “The Destroyer” Conor Benn (17-0, 11 KOs) dominated game Sebastian Formella (22-2, 10 KOs) over ten rounds to retain the WBA Continental title on Saturday night at the SSE Arena in London. From the opening bell, Benn pretty much punished Formella, who lost a one-sided twelve round decision against two-time world champion Shawn Porter earlier this year. Scores were 100-91, 99-91, 99-92.
Unbeaten heavyweight Fabio Wardley (10-0, 9 KOs) knocked out Richard Lartey (14-4, 11 KOs) in round two. A crushing right hand laid out Lartey. Time of the KO was 1:22.
Unbeaten heavyweight Alen “The Savage” Babic (6-0, 6 KOs) scored a third round KO over Tom Little (10-9, 3 KOs). The aggressive Babic floored Little in round three then put him down and out. Time was 2:38. Babic has beaten all six of his opponents inside three rounds.
Moving up from welterweight to middleweight, Jez Smith (12-2-1, 5 KOs) shut out previously unbeaten Ben Ridings (3-1, 0 KOs) over six rounds. Score was 60-54.
In a bout for the vacant English bantamweight title, Liam Davies (8-0, 3 KOs) was victorious when Sean Cairns (7-3, 1 KO) didn’t come out for round seven.
Poor Tom Little – 5th straight KO/TKO loss in a row. Ridicules.
My problem with Benn is he doesn’t have the punch power to fit his style. By default he is fighting with same style as his dad. Normally top guys would be able to outclass a guy with that style but would have to fight him really carefully because of the power. I don’t think top guys would even feel they have to be super careful with Benn