WBA #15 welterweight “The Destroyer” Conor Benn (17-0, 11 KOs) dominated game Sebastian Formella (22-2, 10 KOs) over ten rounds to retain the WBA Continental title on Saturday night at the SSE Arena in London. From the opening bell, Benn pretty much punished Formella, who lost a one-sided twelve round decision against two-time world champion Shawn Porter earlier this year. Scores were 100-91, 99-91, 99-92.

Unbeaten heavyweight Fabio Wardley (10-0, 9 KOs) knocked out Richard Lartey (14-4, 11 KOs) in round two. A crushing right hand laid out Lartey. Time of the KO was 1:22.

Unbeaten heavyweight Alen “The Savage” Babic (6-0, 6 KOs) scored a third round KO over Tom Little (10-9, 3 KOs). The aggressive Babic floored Little in round three then put him down and out. Time was 2:38. Babic has beaten all six of his opponents inside three rounds.

Moving up from welterweight to middleweight, Jez Smith (12-2-1, 5 KOs) shut out previously unbeaten Ben Ridings (3-1, 0 KOs) over six rounds. Score was 60-54.

In a bout for the vacant English bantamweight title, Liam Davies (8-0, 3 KOs) was victorious when Sean Cairns (7-3, 1 KO) didn’t come out for round seven.