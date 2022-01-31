Bam Bam Rodriguez vs Cuadras por titulo mundial WBC El invicto peso súper mosca Jesse “Bam” Rodríguez (14-0 10 KOs) peleará por su primer título mundial mientras se enfrenta a Carlos Cuadras (39-4-1 27 KOs) por el título vacante del CMB de 115 libras en el Footprint Center en Phoenix, Arizona, el sábado por la noche en vivo en todo el mundo por DAZN. El enemigo original de Cuadras, Srisaket Sor Rungvisai, se vio obligado a abandonar la revancha con Cuadras durante el fin de semana debido a una enfermedad no relacionada con COVID, se enfermó en el hotel de pelea y llegó a Arizona el miércoles pasado. El Zurdo niega la afirmación de Bivol

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

