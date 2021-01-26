Granite Chin Promotions will kick-off 2021 with a day-night doubleheader (2 separate admissions) on April 17 at the New England Sports Center in Derry, New Hampshire.

The main fight is a clash for the vacant World Boxing Council USNBC silver super middleweight title fight between former New England middleweight champion Kendrick “Peppa” Ball, Jr. (15-1-2, 11 KOs) and veteran Bryan Vera (28-16, 18 KOs).

More details including ticket prices and how to purchase, will be announced when finalized.