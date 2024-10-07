Ball vence a Ríos y retiene título pluma de la AMB en Inglaterra El invicto campeón de peso pluma de la WBA, Nick Ball (21-0-1, 12 KOs), derrotó al retador Ronny Ríos (34-5, 17 KOs) en el décimo asalto el sábado por la noche en el M&S Bank Arena en la ciudad natal de Ball, Liverpool, Inglaterra. El agresivo Ball salió a lanzar duro. Derribó a Ríos en el tercer asalto, luego lo golpeó durante el resto del asalto. Ríos estaba dispuesto y le hizo sangrar la nariz a Ball, pero el brutal ataque de Ball continuó. Ball derribó a Ríos nuevamente en el décimo asalto para terminar el combate. El tiempo era 2:06. La OMB ordena a Alimkhanuly que “muestre su causa” Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

