Babic, Rozanski make weight Alen Babic 210.75 vs. Lukasz Rozanski 222.25

(WBC bridgerweight title) Martin Bakole 280.6 vs. Ihor Shevadzutskiy 276.9

Mical Cieslak 198.9 vs. Dylan Bregeon 198.6

Jeamie TKV 259.5 vs. Michal Boloz 223.1

Boris Crighton 170.4 vs. Steed Woodall 172.8 Venue: G2A Arena, Rzeszow, Poland

Promoter: KnockOut Promotions

TV: Sky Sports (UK) Rakhmiov, Cordina make weight

