By David Finger

It’s a common occurrence whenever old-time boxing fans get together: reminiscing about the little-known undercard fighter who they saw on some club show who would go on to become a world champion. Here in New Mexico old-time boxing fans in Albuquerque will mention the time a 19-year-old Floyd Mayweather Jr. came to Tingley Auditorium to take on a little-known journeyman in his second professional fight in 1996. And maybe, just maybe, old time boxing fans in Hobbs will share a similar story in the next twenty-five years as one of the Southwest’s most talented prospects stops off in Lea County this Saturday at Club La Sierra.

Undefeated lightweight Abel Navarrete Jr. (8-0, 6 KOs) of Amarillo, Texas headlines a card promoted by Isidro Castillo and School of Hard Knocks Boxing in a six-round bout against Aaron Martinez (5-1, 3 KOs) of Santa Fe.

Martinez is the prohibitive underdog, but in nonetheless considered a “live dog” against Navarette, who has been plagued by inactivity since 2019. With only one fight since November of 2019 there is no question that the 31 year-old Navarrete needs to pick up the pace if he is going to emerge as a contender. But what is undeniable is that he possesses the talent to make a serious run for a world title, and those close to his camp have indicated that the inactivity will end after his fight with Martinez. Martinez, who turned pro in 2013, is also a fighter who is coming into the Hobbs with some ring rust, having last fought in May of 2018.

Although Navarrete is the fighter who will garner the most attention from boxing insiders and fans across the country, most local fans will be most excited about the co-main event which will feature the second professional bare-knuckle boxing event ever in Lea County. Eunice native Alex Navarro makes his bareknuckle professional debut as he takes on fellow debutant Ricky Martinez of Levelland, Texas. For Navarro, he pulls a tough draw for his first pro fight as Martinez comes in with a notable amateur background in boxing. However, Martinez came up short in his professional debut in boxing, having been stopped by Jonathan Abeyta back in 2021 in Hobbs. Nonetheless, it will be a new experience for both men as they look to kick off a new career in a new sport, and there is no doubt that when it comes to bareknuckle boxing anything can (and usually does) happen.

Rounding off the undercard will be an interesting crossroads fight between Mexican cruiserweight Juan Cardoza Puente (1-0) as he moves up in weight and takes on the much bigger heavyweight Nick Tipton (2-2, 1 KO) of Midland. Tipton, who came into his last fight at 276.5 pounds, will most likely come into the fight with at least a 50-pound weight advantage (Puente came into his last fight weighing 187.5 pounds) but although Tipton has shown flashes of power in the ring in his four professional fights, he has never fully put all the pieces together and has shown a tendency to mentally fold under pressure. Nonetheless, a win over the Ciudad Juarez native could be what it takes to realign his career and get it moving in the right direction again.

In a junior middleweight fight hard luck Larry Sanchez (0-5) of Midland looks for his first win as a professional as he takes on Devon Savas (0-2), also of Midland. It’s a rare “winnable” fight for both men and with their respective records it is clear that both men have their back against the wall and need the win to continue their career. The “must win” nature of the fight should ensure an entertaining brawl between the Texans. In a light heavyweight fight Michael Sanchez (2-11, 2 KOs) looks to snap a nine-fight losing streak as he takes on the winless Robert James (0-2) of Clovis, New Mexico. Sanchez, who hails from Midland, has been stopped in the opening round in his last three fights and may find his career come to a close if he loses to James. In an intriguing women’s match-up Albuquerque’s Randee Lynn Morales (4-4, 2 KOs) takes on Espanola’s Leanna Martinez (4-3, 2 KOs) in a scheduled four rounder at 112 pounds. Although neither fighter has the flashiest record, their losses make up some of the more notable names in women’s boxing in the Southwest, and it is hardly out of the question for the winner of this fight to possibly position themselves into a regional or even world title fight in the near future.

The event will take place at Club La Sierra (3000 W. Marland Blvd.) in Hobbs this Saturday (April 22nd) with doors opening at 5 PM and the first fight taking place at 6 PM. Tickets start at $40 with ringside going for $75 and can be obtained at Club La Sierra or by calling promoter Isidro Castillo at 1-575-263-4942.