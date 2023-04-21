Tank, Kingry make weight Gervonta Davis 135.1 vs. Ryan Garcia 135.5

(136lb catch weight, non-title)

Note: Both fighters exchanged quick shoves during the face-off before being separated. David Morrell 167.8 vs. Yamaguchi Falcao 166.4

(WBA “regular” super middleweight title) Gabriel Rosado 167.3 vs. Bektemir Melikuziev 167.3

Elijah Garcia 159.2 vs. Kevin Salgado 159.3 Fiodor Czerkaszyn 159.1 vs. Elias Espadas 158.9

Vito Mielnicki Jr 153.1 vs. Jose Sanchez Charles 154.3 Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

Promoter: TGB Promotions

Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas
Promoter: TGB Promotions
TV: Showtime PPV

