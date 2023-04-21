Gervonta Davis 135.1 vs. Ryan Garcia 135.5
(136lb catch weight, non-title)
Note: Both fighters exchanged quick shoves during the face-off before being separated.
David Morrell 167.8 vs. Yamaguchi Falcao 166.4
(WBA “regular” super middleweight title)
Gabriel Rosado 167.3 vs. Bektemir Melikuziev 167.3
Elijah Garcia 159.2 vs. Kevin Salgado 159.3
Fiodor Czerkaszyn 159.1 vs. Elias Espadas 158.9
Vito Mielnicki Jr 153.1 vs. Jose Sanchez Charles 154.3
Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas
Promoter: TGB Promotions
TV: Showtime PPV
I have Ryan by stoppage.
There should be another weigh in tomorrow 10 am because the fancy lady rank requested ryan don’t weight more than 146 lbs tomorrow… what a coward and he act like he is tough …anyway kingry by close decision
The goods and bads
The good of tank
– great upper cut
– hits harder than ryan
– quick attack
– good muscle core
The bad
– easy to get outboxed
– lack of reach
The good of ryan
– the most lethal left hand on boxing todays
– lightning speed
– size and reach
The bad
– leave chin often frequently
– lack of quality oposition
Ryan should stay away of tank upper cut and don’t let him fight inside
Tank should be careful with ryan left hand
My prediction
Ryan by close decicion
What time is the second weigh in for Ryan Garcia? Is it tomorrow morning or right before the fight? Props for Ryan for taking this fight under those circumstances. if Tank had been fair he wouldn’t have given Garcia a weight limit the day of the fight.
What time is the
2nd weigh in tomorrow?
And what’s the max weight?
Not sure of the time, sometime in the morning. The weight is no more than 146 I think for both of them. Both guys looked strong and neither looked drained today, yesterday Tank looked a little dry.
Tank is acting like a thug because he knows this is a tough fight.