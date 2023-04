Super featherweight prospect George “El Yuyu” Acosta (15-1, 2 KOs) outpointed Cesar Villarraga (10-7-1, 5 KOs) over eight rounds in the main event on Friday night at the Doubletree Hotel in Ontario, California. Scores were 80-72, 80-72, 78-74.

In the co-feature, super featherweight Rigoberto Hermosillo (12-4-1, 9 KOs) topped Ezequiel Caro (9-5, 4 KOs) over eight rounds by scores of 78-73, 78-73, 79-72.