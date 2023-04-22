WBA #2, WBC #7, IBF #12 heavyweight Martin Bakole (19-1, 14 KOs) stopped previously unbeaten Igor “Hulk” Shevadzutskiy (10-1, 8 KOs) in round three in the Babic-Rozanski co-feature on Saturday night at the G2A Arena in Rzeszów, Poland. Bakole dropped Shevadzutskiy with an uppercut/left hook in round two and then battered him for the rest of the round. The referee waved it off in round three. Shevadzutskiy protested to no avail. Time was :45.

Cruiserweight Michal Cieslak (24-2, 18 KOs) scored a fourth round KO over Dylan Bregeon (12-3-1, 3 KOs) to claim the European tile. Bregeon down twice.

Heavyweight Jeamie TKV (5-0, 3 KOs) dismissed Michał Boloz (5-5-2, 5 KOs) with a body shot in round two.

Light heavyweight Steed Woodall (18-1-1, 11 KOs) edged Boris Crighton (10-3, 7 KOs) over eight round 77-75 3x.