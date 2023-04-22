WBA #2, WBC #7, IBF #12 heavyweight Martin Bakole (19-1, 14 KOs) stopped previously unbeaten Igor “Hulk” Shevadzutskiy (10-1, 8 KOs) in round three in the Babic-Rozanski co-feature on Saturday night at the G2A Arena in Rzeszów, Poland. Bakole dropped Shevadzutskiy with an uppercut/left hook in round two and then battered him for the rest of the round. The referee waved it off in round three. Shevadzutskiy protested to no avail. Time was :45.
Cruiserweight Michal Cieslak (24-2, 18 KOs) scored a fourth round KO over Dylan Bregeon (12-3-1, 3 KOs) to claim the European tile. Bregeon down twice.
Heavyweight Jeamie TKV (5-0, 3 KOs) dismissed Michał Boloz (5-5-2, 5 KOs) with a body shot in round two.
Light heavyweight Steed Woodall (18-1-1, 11 KOs) edged Boris Crighton (10-3, 7 KOs) over eight round 77-75 3x.
way tooo easy.
time for Bakole to fight only top guys
Keep doubting Bakole because of his ko loss to a much smaller Hunter, but Bakole since then he just looks stronger really and he keeps looking like he has a good chance against any top heavyweight.
So apparently most heavyweights these days diets consists of whale blubber which is why they are all so fat.
Well, they could be like Joshua or Wilder, both beaten by less “athletic” opponents
Damn! The battle of potato bags!