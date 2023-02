Axe Man, foe make weight in Santa Marta, Colombia Former WBA super world featherweight champion Nicholas “Axe Man” Walters (26-1-1, 21 KOs) and his opponent Luis Diaz Marmol (19-16, 11 KOs) both weighed within the 141-pound maxium weight limit allowed Friday morning. Their Saturday afternoon showdown will take place in Santa Marta, Colombia. Exclusive Interview Abel Ramos Like this: Like Loading...

