By Jeff Zimmerman

Fightnews.com® caught up with savvy ring veteran Abel Ramos as he takes on the undefeated Cody Crowley on the undercard of the super showdown between Caleb Plant and David Benavidez on Saturday, March 25 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas and shown live on Showtime PPV. Ramos talked about boxing as the family business, a potential rematch with Regis Prograis and the meteoric rise of his nephew Jesus Ramos Jr. who is the co-main vs. Joey Spencer and much more in this exclusive interview.

_