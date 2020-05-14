By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Hall of Fame promoter Bob Arum thinks an exhibition charity bout between Mike Tyson and WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury could do well on pay-per-view. “I think it could do a lot of pay-per-view business,” Arum told Deadspin. “But would I want to bet on it by putting up my own money? No way. Millions of people are unemployed. Would they be willing to spend $80 to watch a 50-year-old man perform in the ring? I have my doubts. Without the backing of a site fee, I don’t think it’s possible.

“I would entertain the idea of Tyson Fury fighting an exhibition against Tyson if the money was going to a legitimate charity,” Arum said. “I wouldn’t finance it. I would put sweat equity into it. I think it would be good for Tyson.”