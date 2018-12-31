By TMZSports.com

Floyd Mayweather’s fight with Tenshin Nasukawa is a complete joke and is nothing but a money grab … so says Bob Arum, who RIPPED Floyd for even taking the fight.

“It is a non-event. It is not a sporting event,” Bob tells TMZ Sports.

Arum was out at Craig’s this week when he made sure to stop for our photog, to crap all over Mayweather’s highly-anticipated New Year’s Eve exhibition in Japan.

“That’s pretty much a joke, isn’t it? I think so. I think so. Because, it’s not a real fight … the people who are watching that nonsense are pretty well jerks.”

In fact … Bob tells us he thinks the ONLY reason the tilt is going down is ’cause Mayweather straight-up NEEDS the cash!!

“He needs money for Christmas and the New Year, and this is a good way for him to make some money. God knows Floyd always needs money!”

We also asked Bob about the Oscar De La Hoya-Dana White feud … and he tells us why it’s “stupid” — and, then says, even at 87 years old he could kick the crap outta Dana!!!