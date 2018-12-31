By Joe Koizumi

Photos: Sumio Yamada

Unbeaten former IBF 105-pound champ, Japanese puncher Hiroto Kyoguchi (12-0, 9 Kos), 107.75, captured his second world belt as he kept whipping WBA 108-pound titlist Hekkie Budler (32-4, 10 Kos), 106.75, with effective left uppercuts to the face and the side of the belly, weakened him round after round, and was awarded a TKO victory after the tenth round when Budler, 30, gave up going on because of his accumulation of punishment on Monday in Macao, China.



The new champ Hiroto, 25, was ahead on points at Hekkie’s abrupt surrender—Reina Urbaez (Venezuela) 98-92, Derek Milham (Australia) 96-94, Chalerm Prayadsab (Thailand) 97-93, all in favor of the Japanese pressure fighter with his tight guard. The referee was Mark Cal-oy (US).



–

