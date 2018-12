Former world champion and future Hall of Famer Floyd Mayweather faces 20-year-old kickboxing star Tenshin Nasukawa tonight in a three-round exhibition at the Saitama Arena in Saitama, Japan. They will go for three three-minute rounds using straight boxing rules. Both will wear RIZIN 8 ounce gloves and there will be no judges. The bout will not go on official boxing or MMA records. Mayweather is reportedly banking as much as $88 million for his trouble. No U.S. TV.