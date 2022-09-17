Formerly WBO #1 light heavyweight Lyndon “King” Arthur (20-1, 14 KOs) scored a sixth round TKO against Walter Gabriel Sequeira (25-10-1, 17 KOs) at the University of Bolton Stadium in Bolton, England. Arthur was too big strong for Sequeira. He dropped Sequeira twice in round three and got a referee’s stoppage in round six. Time was 2:24. This was Arthur’s first fight since his brutal KO loss to Anthony Yarde last December.

British lightweight champion Gavin Gwynne (15-2-2, 3 KOs) retained the title with a twelve round majority draw against Craig Woodruff (12-6-2, 4 KOs). Scores were 116-113 for Gwynne, 114-114, 114-114.