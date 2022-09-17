By Miguel Maravilla at ringside

Unbeaten super middleweight Diego Pacheco (16-0, 13 KOs) won his first belt with a fifth round TKO over Enrique Collazo (16-3-1, 11 KOs). Pacheco dropped Collazo in round five and got the stoppage moments later. Time was 2:29. Pacheco claimed the WBC USNBC silver title.

Fresno lightweight Marc Castro (8-0, 6 KO’s) scored a huge knockout over Kevin Montiel (6-2-2, 3 KO’s). Castro put in work against the very tough Montiel. In closing the fourth round, Castro hurt Montiel with a hard right as Montiel staggered and was saved by the bell. A huge right uppercut in the fifth did it as Castro knocked Montiel out cold. Referee immediately waved off the bout at 1:40 of the fifth round.

Super lightweights Aaron Aponte (6-0-1, 2 KO’s) and Fernando Molina (8-0-1, 3 KO’s) squared off going the distance eight rounds and fighting to a draw. It was a fast start with Aponte and Molina exchanging. Aponte scored a knockdown in the second round as Molina appeared to have the better of the exchange as their feet got tangled. However Molina returned the favor as he hurt Aponte early in the fifth with an uppercut, later in the round a right dropped Aponte. With the fight up for grabs, late in the seventh Molina picked up with combinations but Aponte continued to land the solid right. The eighth and final round Molina stalked and connected with the right hand as Aponte used the distance, Molina was the aggressor with Aponte being the conservative fighter. In going the distance eight rounds the judges scored the bout 76-74 for Molina, 76-74 for Aponte, and 75-75 even.

In the opening bout from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, super flyweight Anthony Herrera (3-0-1, 2 KO) of East L.A. won a fifth round technical decision over Delvin McKinley (4-4-1, 4 KO’s) from New Orleans. Herrera boxed patiently from the start as he dissected McKinley, popping the jab and pressing as McKinley’s eye was shut. There was an accidental headbutt to begin the fifth as McKinley went down and couldn’t continues as the fight was stopped at 19 seconds. After completing five rounds, three judges scored the bout 50-45 3x.