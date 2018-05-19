Arboleda wins after 8 years of inactivity

By Héctor Villarreal

Returning from 8 years of inactivity that included 7 years in prison, welterweight Jesus “Bam Bam” Arboleda (10-3, 5 KOs), formerly known as the “Street Shark”, scored a 6 round split decision over Edwin Gamboa (11-9, 6 KOs), in the co main event of Zona Box 1, presented by G & V Entertainment at the food court of Los Andes Shopping Mall in Panama.



After more than 2 warnings, referee Abdiel Barragan ordered the judges the deduction of a point to Gamboa on the final round, which was decisive in the result of the fight. Gamboa got the minimum advantage (57-56) in one of the scorecards but Arboleda won by a point (57-56) in the other two.

It took only one minute and 21 seconds to light flyweight Azael Villar (14-0-3, 11 KOs) to finish Amrit Herrera (10-3, 4 KOs) by KO on the main event of the 6 fights card.