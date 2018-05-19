Frampton picks Selby over Warrington

Carl Frampton has picked Lee Selby to defend his title against Josh Warrington tonight but warns the Welshman it may be for the last time. Selby puts his IBF featherweight belt on the line against Warrington in front of the challenger’s home crowd at Elland Road. Frampton, who defeated Nonito Donaire in April, has been widely tipped to face the winner of the bout and will be in attendance to assess his prospective opponents.

Frampton said: “I’m just training away. Ticking over. Plodding along. I’m looking forward to seeing Selby and Warrington fight. I’m going over there and I’ll be ringside to see it all first hand.

“I don’t actually care who wins. I want to fight the champion either way. All I’m hoping is that it’s a first-round blowout so it guarantees there are no injuries, cuts or broken jaws. I want the champion to come out of it fit.

“If I had to choose, I think I’m going to go for a Selby victory. Warrington is very determined and may have some success late on in the fight – depending on how Selby has done the weight because he’s quite big for it.

“People think because of my stature I’m more of a brawler but I’m a good boxer. Selby is very skilled but a lot of what he does is flash and doesn’t have an effect. It’s often for show and there’s little in his punches.

“I know I could outbox Selby. I definitely know I could outfight him but I truly believe I’d outbox him as well.”