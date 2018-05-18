Ex-champ McJoe Arroyo returns June 1

Former world champion McJoe Arroyo (17-2, 8 KOs) will return to the ring on Friday June 1 in Barranquilla, Colombia as part of the card where former champion Roman “Rocky” Martinez (29-3-3, 17 KOs) and former Olympian Jeyvier Cintron (5-0, 3 KOs) will be seeing action. For Arroyo, it will be his first fight after his defeat last July in an IBF elimination bout against Raushee Warren.

Arroyo, who was the IBF world champion at 115 pounds, hopes that a victory in his next fight will rank him in the top positions in the main organizations of boxing and at the same time lead him to a new opportunity to fight for a world title.

“I want to stay active because I want to be a world champion again. I would like a rematch with Jerwin Ancajas to whom I lost my title,” stated Arroyo.

The event is presented by Quadrilateral Promotions in association with PR Best Boxing Promotions and a delayed telecast will air in Puerto Rico on WAPA2 Deportes.