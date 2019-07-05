Eight days before his homecoming at Newark, New Jersey’s Prudential Center, WBO #1 featherweight contender Shakur Stevenson (11-0, 6 KOs) has another new opponent. Franklin Manzanilla dropped out of the July 13 bout and two-time world title challenger Alberto “Metro” Guevara (27-4, 12, KOs) will now face Stevenson in the 10-round main event. Manzanilla was a replacement for original foe Hairon Socarras, who also dropped out of the fight.

Stevenson-Guevara and the 12-round IBF bantamweight eliminator for the #2 ranking featuring Joshua Greer Jr. and Nikolai Potapov will be televised live on ESPN.