Perhaps the most intriguing bout this weekend could be the fight billed as “Explosive Test” between pro-debuting 2012/2016 Olympian welterweight Gabriel Maestre of Venezuela and undefeated Colombian welterweight champion Jeovanis “Meke” Barraza (20-0, 14 KOs), which takes place tomorrow at the Sugar Baby Rojas Coliseum in Barranquilla, Colombia.

Maestre, from neighboring Venezuela, brings the experience of five World Amateur Boxing Championships and two Olympic Games, while unbeaten local Barraza stated he doesn’t intend to lose his “0” in front of his hometown fans.

The WBA will honor legendary champion Antonio “Kid Pambele” Cervantes during the event.