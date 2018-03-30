Angulo to face Mora April 7

Popular KO artist Alfredo “El Perro” Angulo (24-6, 20 KOs) squares off against former world champion Sergio “The Latin Snake” Mora (28-5-2, 9 KOs) in an eight-round super middleweight battle while unbeaten Emanuel Medina (13-0, 9 KOs) battles Saul Corral (27-10, 18 KOs) in an eight-round welterweight clash as part of undercard action Saturday, April 7 at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, Las Vegas.

The Premier Boxing Champions event is headlined by Erislandy Lara, the longest reigning world champion at 154-pounds, clashing with undefeated champion Jarrett Hurd in a highly anticipated 154-pound world title unification bout. The co-main event will see Caleb Truax will defend his 168-pound title against James DeGale in a rematch. The SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING telecast begins at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT and features Julian Williams and Nathaniel Gallimore meeting in a 154-pound world title eliminator.