NSAC Executive Director: Canelo is guilty

Nevada State Athletic Commission Executive Director Bob Bennett has filed an official Complaint for Disciplinary Action against Saul “Canelo” Alvarez for testing positive for the banned substance Clenbuterol. The complaint states that whether intentional or not, “by allowing Clenbuterol to enter his system, Alvarez engaged in conduct that reflected discredit to unarmed combat and he is guilty of foul or unsportsmanlike conduct that was detrimental to a contest.”

Based on the allegations, Bennett is asking that the Commission impose a period of ineligibility against Alvarez pursuant to NSAC guidelines. This could result in a suspension as short as six months from the date of the infraction, which would make Canelo eligible to fight again in September. The Commission will address the issue in April.

Canelo is scheduled for a rematch against Gennady Golovkin on May 5. The bout is still officially on, but the venue is already issuing refunds.