Two-time champ Tanaka to collide with unbeaten Baldonado tomorrow

Report, photo by Joe Koizumi

Unbeaten Japanese enfant terrible, two-time WBO world champ Kosei Tanaka (10-0, 6 KOs) will participate in a tune-up go after moving up to the 112-pound category and face WBO#12 Filipino Ronnie Baldonado (10-0-1, 7 KOs) over ten rounds tomorrow (Saturday) in Nagoya, Japan.



It’s an encounter of the youngsters, both 22 years of age. Having acquired the WBO 105-pound and 108-pound belts, Tanaka last time kept his second throne by stopping Thailander Palangpol CP Freshmart of Thailand in nine hard-fought rounds last September.

Then he declared to have outgrown the light-flyweight division to invade the flyweight category. This will be his first to compete in the 112-pound class.

WBO #1 Tanaka scaled in at 112-pound class limit, while Baldonado 111.5, half a pound lighter. The sensational sell-out encounter will take place at the International Conference Hall to be telecast through CBC Television.