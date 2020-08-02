Newly crowned WBO junior featherweight champion Angelo Leo spoke about winning the title against Tramaine Williams on Saturday night on Showtime.

“It feels good. It still hasn’t sunk in yet, it just feels surreal,” said Leo. “The first few rounds I was just feeling him out, getting his timing, getting the feel of him. I felt him kind of loosening up and breaking down, and that’s when I started putting the pressure on him a little more.

“That was the key factor in this fight, the bodywork and the pressure. I’m pretty sure Albuquerque is celebrating tonight. I think they have four world champions, because you can’t exclude Holly Holm. You have Johnny [Tapia], Danny [Romero], Holly and now me. There’s four champions in that city and I think I’ve made history there.

“At first, the first couple hours after the opponent change I was a little disappointed. But then I was like, ‘Hey this is what I came here to do.’ I came here to win a world title and that’s exactly what I did. When I set my mind to it, I do it.”