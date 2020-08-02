By Joe Koizumi

Highly expected prospect, unbeaten Japanese Junto Nakatani (20-0, 15 KOs), 22, was scheduled to face WBO#1 Giemel Magramo (24-1, 20 KOs), a hard-punching Filipino, in quest of the vacant WBO flyweight belt (renounced by Kosei Tanaka) behind closed doors here in Tokyo, Japan, at first on April 4, but was put off until August 21.

The coronavirus outbreak, however, inevitably forced it to be postponed again—this time indefinitely—since it is still uncertain when Magramo, 25, will be able to enter and work professionally under the government’s strict regulation to avoid any entries of infected foreigners for the time being. The current COVID-19 situation in Japan is getting worse especially last three days to see badly increasing infections for more than one thousand new patients. We earnestly hope the long anticipated Nakatani-Magramo title bout will be realized within this year.