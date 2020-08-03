This Saturday at MCN Event Halle in Neuwied, Germany, welterweight Ilhami Aydemir (18-1, 12 KOs) stepped Ahmed El Hamwi (19-10-2, 1 KO) at the end of the sixth round to be crowned WBC Mediterranean champion. In other action, cruiserweight Andy Hoeschler (3-0, 3 KOs) defeated Radek Geissmann (4-13, 3 KOs) by TKO in the first round and cruiserweight Alexandru Jur (19-4, 7 KOs) defeated Jiri Svacina (14-43, 3 KOs) by six round decision.

The card was presented by Aydemir Promotions with all the safety and health measures to protect the well-being of those involved. The supervisor was WBC Vice President Houcine Houichi.